Isle of Wight artist wins Southampton City Art Gallery Open

Isle of Wight artist, Lisa Traxler – whose work you can see this coming weekend at the Binnel + Binker Exhibition – has been awarded first place in Southampton City Art Gallery’s Open Competition.

Lisa’s laser cut acrylic slotted sculpture, ‘Time Traveller – Voyage’, fought off stiff competition and impressed the judges with its “strong and commanding presence”.

The artist explains,

“The exhibition title; ‘In Search of A New World’ led me to reference a painting in the Southampton City Art Gallery collection: ‘The Approach to the New World’ by marine artist Norman Wilkinson. “This atmospheric painting depicts new beginnings, voyages to unknown lands. The artist is one I am familiar with as my work explores fractured landscapes through Wilkinson’s dazzle camouflage of the Great War. This form of livery was painted on the sides of sea going vessels.”

‘Approach to the New World’ by marine artist Norman Wilkinson

© Southampton City Art Gallery Collection

Traxler: Reflecting an analogy of a fractured society

Lisa continued,

“My response is ‘Time Traveller – Voyage’ a slotted sculpture. Its form eludes to a vehicle of travel, referencing a ship’s silhouette perhaps? “Its fractured surface of disrupted geometric apertures, encrypted communication reflecting an analogy of a fractured society.”

Judges: “A strong and commanding presence”

The judges, Clare Mitchell, Lucy Ash and Robert Peters said the engagement to the brief and connection to Southampton City Art Gallery’s collection makes Lisa’s piece a standout work.

One judge said,

“The sculpture itself is dynamic and has a strong and commanding presence. “The way the shapes interlock makes me feel that my thoughts can rush through and return multiplied having gone on their own exciting voyage!”

You can see full details of all prize winners on the Southampton City Art Gallery Website.

You can find out more about Lisa Traxler on her Website.