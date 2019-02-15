Isle of Wight artists exhibit ‘season by season celebration’ of natural and built heritage

All are welcome for the opening of Wild About Wight in the West Gallery at Quay Arts on Saturday 16th February between 2-4pm.

Wild About Wight is a Vectis Housing community project exploring the natural and built heritage of East Wight.

Isle of Wight artists

Throughout 2018 artists, Hannah George, Babs Gowan, Carol Jaye, Caroline Underwood and Ian Whitmore have introduced people to our landscapes, streetscapes, wildlife and architecture through art.

They’ve brought a fantastic array of art techniques to outdoor and indoor pop-up studios ranging from woodlands and beaches to bird hides, barns and heritage buildings.

The results are a season by season celebration of place by all sorts of people, through art, words and sound!

You too can get involved at our free family drop-in workshop on Saturday 13th April 10am – 1pm.

The exhibition continues until Saturday 20th April.