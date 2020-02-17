Isle of Wight artists, John Endacott and Jim Mason, open latest exhibition at Monkton Arts

From today (Monday 17th) Monkton Arts hosts a vibrant show of the previously unseen work of two Island artists inspired by the beautiful Isle of Wight and their lives spent in the Mediterranean and Middle East.

John Endacott and Jim Mason have been friends for 45 years and in that time have shared a common love for communicating the essence of a place through painting, printmaking and ceramics alongside nurturing that love of the process in others.

Works in public and private collections

As professional artists they have consistently produced high quality artwork that has shifted and developed over 45 years and have shared their work in solo and group exhibitions in the UK and abroad. Their work can also be found in public and private collections.

John’s strong colours, line and compositions come from his cultural background in Malta, time spent in Paros and his intimate knowledge of the Island landscapes.

The set of work at Monkton Arts is a retrospective of the past 25 years. Jim’s ceramics have a pared back quality that is influenced by Nabataean pottery and his time working in Jordan. His paintings juggle the relationship between tone, line and colour to give you a sense of place and memory.

Monkton Arts

John and Jim also both share an admiration for the ethos Monkton Arts is built on and fully endorse the philosophy and approach to community arts, which is self evident at every visit to the coffee shop and galleries.

The positive impact the centre has had in a short time has allowed us all to engage with the diverse talents, which are part of every community.

Where and when

You can find Monkton Arts at 11 East Street, Ryde PO33 1JP.

The exhibition runs from 17th to 29th February with an opening evening tonight from 5-7pm.

Find out more about Monkton Arts by visiting their Facebook Page.