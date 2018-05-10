Isle of Wight authored GDPR book gives practical steps to compliance

If you’re running a business on the Isle of Wight – or anywhere else in fact – you’ll be going through the process of getting everything ready for GDPR’s D-Day, 25th May. (If you haven’t you’d better get your boots on!)

Our view on GDPR As individuals, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is the first move in the right direction of our personal data being respected by businesses. It rightfully reverses the world where most businesses believe that the data they hold about you isn’t any of your business and it’s up to them to do what they want with it. As business owners, it’s frankly a pretty large pain and is taking a lot of head space and time to implement.

Island business owners will probably have been going through the same confusion / understanding / rage / panic / re-evaluation cycle as everyone else.

Law rather than guidance

You’ll also be realising that the interpretation of how to implement GDPR ‘correctly’ is not yet solid and the impact on businesses will not end on the 26th May 2018. Even if you’ve ‘finished’ it’s always good to check your theories against an experts – Also GDPR-compliance is going to be an ongoing, if not continuous, process.

That’s because how GDPR is delivered is as a law, not as guidance on how to get it working, so there’s a degree of interpretation.

‘The Essential Business Guide to GDPR’

Happily, practical help is at hand from a business owner on the Isle of Wight who has been studying what GDPR is, what its impact will be on businesses and how best to approach it for much longer than most people.

Alistair Dickinson of MyCRM (who has ten years of experience looking after other people’s data, hence his expertise in the area) has written a book to take businesses through the process.

In his words:

“We intend to try and clear the clutter and give a clear, concise but detailed view of how and what you’ll need to do to satisfy yourself that you as the data owner or controller are meeting the regulative requirements. “This book is a step by step guide and an overview of critical areas to help you achieve these things, and along the way we give guidance on what to think about and what needs has to be recorded and how. There is work to do, and you will, if requested have to show that you have a strategy for moving forward to full compliance.”

Buy now

You can buy it on from Amazon and it comes with a full subscription to the MyCRM publication Website which includes 17 templates to help business owners and Data Protection Officers record data protection activity.

If you use the link below, OnTheWight will get a small referral fee, so everyone’s happy.

or by using this link.

Image: cheap-computer under CC BY 2.0