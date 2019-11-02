Isle of Wight battered by gale force winds: Cross-Solent and road travel affected

As predicted the Isle of Wight has been overnight, and continues to be today, battered by gale force winds.

As you would expect this has affected cross-Solent travel, as well as slowing things down on the Island roads.

Due to potential debris on the roads, Southern Vectis bus drivers are proceeding with caution, and ask passengers to be patient if they are running later than timetabled.

Cross-Solent travel

The Hovertravel service is suspended and will post regular updates via their Twitter feed today.

Red Funnel have a one boat service departing Southampton at XX45 and Cowes at XX15 due to adverse weather. See their Twitter feed for regular updates.

Wightlink have suspended the Yarmouth to Lymington car ferry service. Regular updates on the Fishbourne and Ryde routes will be posted to their Twitter feed.

Take care around the coast today as overtopping and overwashing of defences is expected.

Image: © Jamie Russell Island Visions Photography