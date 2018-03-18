BBC listen to Islanders and change weather map to re-reveal Isle of Wight

Last month, OnTheWight reader Darran Gange got in touch pointing out that the Isle of Wight had disappeared in the BBC’s national weather coverage.

As you can see from the video clip below (jump to clip), the Island had been completely obliterated from view by the label for Plymouth.

Pretty please?

Several people got in touch with OnTheWight about it, so we wrote to the BBC’s press team to see if they could help.

We asked,

“Would you please ask BBC Weather if they’d consider moving the Plymouth label down a little like the Cardiff one is, thus uncovering the Isle of Wight?”

A BBC spokesperson said:

“Like the previous weather map graphic, the location names are not permanently shown on the map but are a reference point – we appreciate viewers taking the time to contact us about the new graphics and are reviewing the feedback.”

We suspected that’d be the end of it. “We appreciate viewers …” blah, blah, blah and nothing more we figured.

Victory!

A few weeks later we saw the BBC weather map and noticed the Island was visible once again.

We were really chuffed to see that the BBC has taken note of the people of the Island and amended the positioning of the Plymouth label, so we quickly dropped a note their press office (on reflection, in a rather excited state):

Look what we can see! :) Can you send a big thank you to the weather team – The whole of the Isle of Wight rejoice.

When asked whether it was a coincidence or not, BBC’s press team replied,

“We always take feedback on board.”

Good old BBC!

Video of the Island covered