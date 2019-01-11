Isle of Wight beat the national target for recycling household waste

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council’s efforts to beat the national target for recycling household waste has attracted government attention.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has invited the council to share best practice to help other authorities across the country improve their recycling rates.

It’s after the Isle of Wight Council beat the government’s 50 percent target by recycling 53.4 percent of household waste in 2017/18.

Murwill: Goal to be best in country

Cllr Michael Murwill, Cabinet member for waste management, said:

“We are delighted to be exceeding the government’s recycling target and we are pleased to share our best practices with other local authorities. “It is our goal to be the best council in the country for waste management and being known as the most environmentally friendly county in the UK. “This has been helped by creating our new monthly Community, Plastic and Environmental Forum, which has brought together organisations and businesses across the Island to discuss the relevant issues to help us reach our goal. “I’d like to thank staff for their hard work and residents for being so enthusiastic about recycling. I would also like to thank our MP Bob Seely for his support and lobbying in Whitehall.”

Dix: Fast becoming a leader in waste recycling

Waste and recycling manager, Natasha Dix, added:

“We’re fast becoming a leader in waste recycling. “The recent figures show we are delivering a very good service to residents while doing a great job of protecting the environment by ensuring less waste ends up in landfill. “Residents have helped by separately recycling food, paper and card, textiles and plastic and metal and glass.”

The council expects to further improve its recycling rates with the completion of its new waste facility at Forest Road, Newport, which is due to open later this year.

