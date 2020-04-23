Isle of Wight Beers and Buses Weekend cancelled due to unknowns of Covid-19 crisis

The Isle of Wight Bus Museum and CAMRA have announced that the Classic Buses, Beer and Walks Weekend, due to be held on 10th-11th October, has been cancelled.

The Coronavirus pandemic is having a profound effect in many areas of life, including adversely affecting the intensive planning for this hugely popular weekend event.

Concerns about viability of event

Under normal circumstances the Beer and Buses weekend takes several months to plan and co-ordinate. Even if the current lockdown is lifted in May, there are numerous concerns about the viability of the event.

This includes uncertainty around requirements for social distancing in the autumn, or if large public events will even be feasible.

2019 a success

Last year’s event was the biggest yet, with some 18,000 visitors.

Over 100 classic buses and coaches took part, along with 120 licensed venues.

Bartram: Too many unknowns at present

Ben Bartram, the principal organiser for the IW Bus Museum, revealed that the decision was not an easy one to make.

“There are simply too many unknowns at present. Too many factors that make forecasting even a few months ahead difficult. “There are logistical issues around vehicle preparation, both those from the IW Bus Museum and the large number of visiting vehicles. “We also recognise that some vehicle owners may be suffering financial hardship because of the national lockdown.”

Another major factor is how long the current enforced closure of pubs and other licensed venues will last.

Marshall: Certainly intend to be back next year

Tim Marshall of CAMRA said,