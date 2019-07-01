Isle of Wight Brexit Party candidate currently unknown, but here’s one former UKIPer who says he won’t be

The leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, has announced that by the end of next week they will have 650 approved prospective parliamentary candidates (PPC) in place, ready for a snap election.

Speaking at an event in Birmingham where 100 candidates were paraded in front of the audience of 5,000 activists, Mr Farage – who is also a Brexit Party MEP for the South East – said they are not a protest movement and that there’s a big message that Westminster needs to hear.

Pointing his message to Conservative leadership contender, Boris Johnson, he said he would not be put back in his box by him or anybody else.

On the Isle of Wight there is likely to be much speculation as to who will be our PPC.

McKie: Won’t betray Left voters

OnTheWight is able to reveal who it won’t be and that’s prominent Eurosceptic and former UKIP PPC, Iain McKie.

He recently told OnTheWight,

“Quite reasonably, there has been a lot of speculation that I would be the Brexit Party’s candidate for the Island in the event of a snap election. “Given that I am the most prominent Eurosceptic here it’s a reasonable assumption to make. But, the Brexit Party takes support from both Left and Right, and I am an unashamed Libertarian Free this, Free that, type of person, and once Brexit is concluded I would be betraying the votes from the Left who may have voted for me. “This is the fundamental flaw in Farage’s new outfit and why I could not stand for it/support it in a general Election. I’ll just stay at home on election day and mutter instead.”



In the recent elections for European Parliament, the Isle of Wight voted overwhelmingly for the Brexit Party (19,392), with UKIP only attracting 1,292 votes. The Green Party received 6,855 votes, LibDems 6,557, but Conservatives just 3,577. Labour only attracted 2,481 from the Isle of Wight voters and Change UK 1,107.

Source: The Guardian

Image: mdpettitt under CC BY 2.0