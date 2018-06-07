Isle of Wight built Red Jet 7 enters the water for first time

The Isle of Wight built Red Jed 7 entered the water for the first time yesterday (Wednesday). Allan Marsh was there to capture it.

RedJet 7 in water by Allan Marsh

Red Funnel’s new Hi-Speed passenger catamaran entered the water for the first time in East Cowes on the Isle of Wight yesterday (Wednesday).

The £7m addition to Red Funnel’s Red Jet fleet was ordered from Wight Shipyard on the Isle of Wight in August 2017, following an international tender. The new 275 seat Red Jet is a sister ship to Red Jet 6 which was also built by Wight Shipyard in 2016.

Extensive sea trials to follow
The final fit out and commissioning of on-board systems will take place with the vessel alongside at East Cowes and will be followed by extensive sea trials and crew training in the Solent.

Red Jet 7 will be named at a special ceremony at Trinity Parade in Cowes on 24th July 2018 and will enter regular service between Southampton and West Cowes thereafter.

In she goes …
Our thanks to Allan Marsh for sharing this shots.

RedJet 7 in water by Allan Marsh

Report from Stuart on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed

Images: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

Thursday, 7th June, 2018 5:55pm

2 Comments on "Isle of Wight built Red Jet 7 enters the water for first time"

charlest

Looks great – and it floats. Shame we did not build the floating bridge here.

7, June 2018 7:39 pm
steephilljack

Great to keep this work on the Island and well done all. You are right about the floating bridge, but who made the designs for that: ferry, slipways, noise, chains etc ?

7, June 2018 7:47 pm
