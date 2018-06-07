Isle of Wight built Red Jet 7 enters the water for first time

Red Funnel’s new Hi-Speed passenger catamaran entered the water for the first time in East Cowes on the Isle of Wight yesterday (Wednesday).

The £7m addition to Red Funnel’s Red Jet fleet was ordered from Wight Shipyard on the Isle of Wight in August 2017, following an international tender. The new 275 seat Red Jet is a sister ship to Red Jet 6 which was also built by Wight Shipyard in 2016.

Extensive sea trials to follow

The final fit out and commissioning of on-board systems will take place with the vessel alongside at East Cowes and will be followed by extensive sea trials and crew training in the Solent.

Red Jet 7 will be named at a special ceremony at Trinity Parade in Cowes on 24th July 2018 and will enter regular service between Southampton and West Cowes thereafter.

In she goes …

Our thanks to Allan Marsh for sharing this shots.

Report from Stuart on behalf of Red Funnel. Ed

Images: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

