Volunteers sought by the council for Salvation Army homeless shelter

This in from the council. It is totally in their words. Ed

The council and the Salvation Army are calling for volunteers to help make sure people experiencing homelessness do not have to bed down on Island streets this winter.

The Salvation Army IOW Homeless Service is supporting the council by opening its doors to the homelessness from now until the end of March 2018 and the two organisations are asking any individuals, groups or businesses to join them in working in a volunteer capacity.

Councillor Barry Abraham, Cabinet member for planning and housing, said,

“We do all we can to provide emergency support to people, to prevent them from ending up on the streets and the council is extremely grateful to the Salvation Army in helping us to support the vulnerable homeless this winter. “However, to make sure we can provide this lifeline for those in need, we need your support. The more people or businesses that are helping us, the better prepared we are to provide sanctuary and support to those people facing the prospect of a cold and lonely winter.”

Councillor Clare Mosdell, Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, added,

“No one should have to go hungry or not have a place to sleep. Looking after the welfare of the homeless and protecting them from harm is a priority for us and it is great to have the Salvation Army on board to help us in making sure vulnerable people on the Island have somewhere safe to sleep at night during the freezing winter months. “If you can help in any capacity, from your time to any donations, the council and the Salvation Army would love to have your support.”

More volunteers needed

Jamie Brenchley, Service Manager for The Salvation Army Homeless Services on the Isle of Wight, said,

“The Winter Shelter provides an emergency response to broken people on the IOW that are homeless. The service has been designed to meet the humanitarian need of people that are experiencing homelessness during the coldest months of the year and to provide personalised support to help individuals on their unique journey from street to home. “We have already established a wonderful team of volunteers, but we need more. Homelessness is devastating; people die on the streets every year. Come alongside us to see the person not the label; together as one community we can help broken people rebuild their lives.”

Get in touch

Any individuals, groups or businesses interested in working with or for The Salvation Army in the Isle of Wight, in a volunteer capacity, can email Lucy Rhoden, Salvation Army Street Outreach Intervention Coordinator at lucy.rhoden@salvationarmy.org.uk or contact the team through Facebook: Salvation Army IOW Homeless Service.

FACT FILE

The Salvation Army already operates a street outreach intervention service that delivers personalised support packages to people experiencing homelessness on the Isle of Wight throughout the year.

The specialised team helps rough sleepers find whatever help is appropriate for their needs – including access to addiction support or mental health and wellbeing services – and links to other emergency accommodation provision.

The new winter night shelter will now allow The Salvation Army to go even further by providing hot food and a warm bed for the night; 7 days a week, during the coldest months.

Image: garryknight under CC BY 2.0