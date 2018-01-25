Isle of Wight businessman, Jon Platt, will be interviewed live today (Thursday) on the leading consumer affairs programme, You and Yours on Radio 4.

Jon says that as of October 2017, the Financial Ombudsman Service had 200,000+ PPI cases awaiting a decision.

This lunchtime, Jon be discussing whether Parliament should pass legislation that, he says, will have a devastating impact on consumers’ ability to get PPI refunds.

Banks fined for unfairly rejecting claims

Many of the banks have lied to customers – and been fined record amounts for doing so – claiming that they are not owed refunds when they are.

If you want to share your experience of PPI claims with the radio programme, you can email them this morning on youandyours@bbc.co.uk

The live programme airs from 12.15pm.

If you miss the programme, you can listen again via the BBC Radio Player.