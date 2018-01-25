Isle of Wight businessman on BBC Radio 4 consumer affairs programme today

The leading consumer affairs programme, You and Yours, on Radio 4 will be discussing legislation that is being pushed through Parliament that will have a detrimental impact on consumers.

winifred robinson radio four

Isle of Wight businessman, Jon Platt, will be interviewed live today (Thursday) on the leading consumer affairs programme, You and Yours on Radio 4.

Jon says that as of October 2017, the Financial Ombudsman Service had 200,000+ PPI cases awaiting a decision.

This lunchtime, Jon be discussing whether Parliament should pass legislation that, he says, will have a devastating impact on consumers’ ability to get PPI refunds.

Banks fined for unfairly rejecting claims
As highlighted in our sponsored features for Jon’s family business JMP Partnership (they’ve recovered over £50m for their clients over the last ten years), many of the banks have lied to customers – and been fined record amounts for doing so – claiming that they are not owed refunds when they are.

If you want to share your experience of PPI claims with the radio programme, you can email them this morning on youandyours@bbc.co.uk

The live programme airs from 12.15pm.

Listen again
If you miss the programme, you can listen again via the BBC Radio Player.

