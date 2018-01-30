You know what it’s like, you’ve got to park in an Isle of Wight car park, but you haven’t got enough coins.

For six plus years there’s been the option to pay via your mobile phone using the PayByPhone App. The downside has been that every time you use it, you have to enter the CVV of your credit card – it’s not something that everyone can recall.

One of the first in the country

Well, the Isle of Wight has been selected as one of the few areas in the country where ApplePay is added as an option to pay for your parking, so users of the Apple iPhone, just need to verify the payment with their fingerprint.

There are no updates needed if you’ve already got the App and PayByPhone tell OnTheWight that the feature is now live at all Isle of Wight car parks.

Update 21:10 Changed card PIN for CVV

Image: r4vi under CC BY 2.0