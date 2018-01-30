Isle of Wight car parking just got easier

A new way to pay for parking on the Isle of Wight has just been switched on – one of the first places in the UK to have it.

Parking ticket machine:

You know what it’s like, you’ve got to park in an Isle of Wight car park, but you haven’t got enough coins.

For six plus years there’s been the option to pay via your mobile phone using the PayByPhone App. The downside has been that every time you use it, you have to enter the CVV of your credit card – it’s not something that everyone can recall.

One of the first in the country
Well, the Isle of Wight has been selected as one of the few areas in the country where ApplePay is added as an option to pay for your parking, so users of the Apple iPhone, just need to verify the payment with their fingerprint.

There are no updates needed if you’ve already got the App and PayByPhone tell OnTheWight that the feature is now live at all Isle of Wight car parks.

electrickery

These mobile phone apps are fine as long as you have a 3G/4G signal. Don’t try it in Yarmouth or Ventnor!
The easier alternative would have been to adjust the machines to authorise the time for which you have paid, rather than insist on IWC’s bizarre choice of fixed charging periods.

Fred Karno
Whilst this may seem a good idea; unfortunately the genius who thought up this one has overlooked something basic. It is a little known fact, that as people age, fingerprints literally wear out. I bought a good quality safe a while back that worked on fingerprint technology, only to find that it would only work intermittently for both myself and my wife. (We are pensionable age). I… Read more »
wellsm

The you would use your Apple passcode if your fingerprint does not work…………………..

Ian

Thats fantastic. Iphone users eventually get a feature that has been available on Android devices for months (using Android Pay).

