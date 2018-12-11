Isle of Wight care home found to ‘Require Improvement’, say CQC

The provision at this Isle of Wight care home was found to be ‘Good’ in two of the four areas that are assessed, but ‘Requires Improvement’ in the other two.

elderly man

An Isle of Wight care home has been given an overall rating of ‘Requires Improvement’.

The Care Quality Commission rates services on whether they are Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive or Well-led.

Bluebell House Residential Care Home in Ventnor which was inspected in September 2018 was found to be ‘Good’ in three areas, but ‘Requires Improvement’ for safety and how it is led.

The inspector found that the registered provider had “failed to identify that people were not always being treated in a proper way”. They added that the registered provider had acted to address CQC’s safeguarding concerns that some people were being provided with non-essential personal care early in the morning.

The report
Full details can be found in the report below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.

Bluebells Care Home Inspection Report by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

Image: eflon under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 11th December, 2018 9:04am

By

