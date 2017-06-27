Two Isle of Wight carnival companies to get £500,000 funding

Morwenna Fuge shares this latest news from Arts Council England. Ed

Today, Arts Council England announces that two organisations on the Isle of Wight will be part of the National Portfolio – the collection of leading arts and cultural organisations that receive regular funding from the Arts Council, and form the backbone of our work.

The New Carnival Company in Ryde and Shademakers in Wroxall will both be included in the portfolio for the next funding period, from 2018-22, a decision that reflects their exceptional contribution to the National Portfolio over the last three years.

Home to some of the UK’s oldest carnivals

They are among 103 organisations in the South West that will be in the Arts Council’s National Portfolio for the next four years.

The Isle of Wight is home to some of the UK’s oldest carnivals, and the Arts Council’s investment recognises the Island’s commitment to the carnival arts organisations that have established its place on the nation’s cultural map.

New Carnival Company

The New Carnival Company is a leader in the field of carnival and disability and excels in supporting young people to enter the creative workforce.

They deliver an extensive community outreach and carnival arts training programme which has its roots on the Island, but extends internationally, and they put on the much-loved annual summer Mardi-Gras.

Shademakers

Shademakers is one of Europe’s leading carnival arts companies. Well-known for their spectacular and unforgettable shows, they are regulars at the local Bestival as well as at festivals across the world.

Shademakers also provides training in carnival arts and event production from its base at the Castleworks Factory.

Phil Gibby, Arts Council England’s Area Director for the South West, said:

“This is an exceptionally strong portfolio of organisations delivering great arts and cultural experiences to audiences throughout the south west. “The Isle of Wight provides unique expertise in carnival arts, and we are delighted to be renewing our funding for the New Carnival Company and Shademakers, who present exciting and complementary offers for both production of, and education in, the art of carnival. The work they do benefits not only local residents but those across England, as well as international audiences.”

Arts and Culture funding

These awards are just one strand of Arts Council England’s total investment in arts and culture during 2018-22, which also includes the National Lottery-funded Grants for Arts and Culture scheme and strategic funds which will be used to support targeted programmes of work that deliver the ambitions set out in Great art and culture for everyone, Arts Council England’s 10-year strategic framework.

The National Portfolio will have 831 arts organisations with £409 million being invested per year. An additional £42 million per year (£170 million over four years) will be spent outside London between 2018 and 2022.

Arts Council England has also announced National Lottery-funded Capital awards. Four arts and cultural organisations in the South West will share a total of £1.3million which will help to give them the best buildings and equipment to deliver their excellent work.

Image: © Shademakers