Conservative cabinet member wants to introduce mobile Average Speed Cameras on the Isle of Wight

The Conservative Cabinet member wants approval to explore the introduction of mobile average speed cameras across the Isle of Wight. Details within

Average speed camera sign at side of road

Isle of Wight Conservative councillor for Arreton and Newchurch, Clare Mosdell, has tabled a motion for this week’s full council meeting (18th Nov) in which she is seeking powers from the Government for enforcement of speed, weight and width restrictions on the Island’s roads.

Cllr Mosdell is also calling for approval explore the cost and feasibility of acquiring mobile average speed cameras for future use on the Island

The motion reads:

This Council notes the blatant disregard that a number of motorists have for the speed, weight and width restrictions on the Island roads which continues to endanger the lives of our residents on a daily basis. It also notes that whilst it has the power to introduce these restrictions it does not have the necessary powers to enforce them and that this is source of continual frustration to councillors and members of the public alike.

Whilst the Council can, for example, install speed cameras, their management is a matter for the police and all revenues from fines are returned to the government, which makes funding the provision and operation of the cameras an additional cost to the local council tax payer and not a charge on those breaking the law.

Therefore Council resolves to approach the Island’s MP and the Local Government Association to seek their support in securing the necessary powers from government for the enforcement of  speed, weight and width restrictions on the Island’s roads so helping to keep our community safer.

Council also asks cabinet to explore the cost and feasibility of acquiring mobile average speed cameras for future use on the Island.

Isle of Wight Full Council meeting takes place from 5pm on Wednesday 18th November. See the agenda on the council’s new Website.

Image: x1brett under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 16th November, 2020 8:12am

By

2 Comments on "Conservative cabinet member wants to introduce mobile Average Speed Cameras on the Isle of Wight"

garageelfiniow

what will they think of next ? 1st world problem PLEASE DEAL with the more pressing issues

16, November 2020 9:18 am
YJC

With the ever increasing island population which means more vehicles we should be looking at having a maximum 40 mph speed limit and 20 mph in residential and built up areas like other islands.

Most of the time you cannot go faster than that anyway.

16, November 2020 9:32 am

