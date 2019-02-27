Isle of Wight Conservative councillors join others at national conference

The council share this latest news. OnTheWight asked the council to confirm whether it was the National Conservative Convention that councillors attended in Oxford at the weekend, but at time of publishing they had not come back to us. Ed

Isle of Wight councillors met with government ministers last weekend to discuss key issues such as the Island’s unique funding case, housing numbers and homelessness.

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, and several other Cabinet members and councillors talked with housing minister Kit Malthouse, homelessness minister Heather Wheeler to discuss the work the council is doing and James Brokenshire – the secretary of state for local Government to talk about the Island Plan.

Stewart: Our engagement was well received

Cllr Stewart said,

“These informal meetings were a team effort to ensure our Island issues were brought right in the heart of the Government and that ministers are fully briefed. “I am pleased to say our engagement was well received and we were given a positive response in all the areas we discussed. “This is important work – advocating for the Island – and not everyone has the opportunity to engage with government at this level, but I am determined we will raise our Island case at every opportunity.”

MP briefed

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely has been briefed on the outcomes and Cllr Stewart said he would be meeting with him again in the next couple of weeks to discuss how they can work together on the Island Plan, regeneration and taking forward the ‘unique Island case’ further.

Image: Cllr Stewart (right) with local Government minister, James Brokenshire