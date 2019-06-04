Major changes to Isle of Wight council wards and names revealed

Marcus shares this latest news from the Boundary Commission. Ed

Today’s publication of boundary changes on the Isle of Wight follows three phases of public consultation and draws new boundaries for each council division across Isle of Wight.

The boundaries of 30 current council divisions will change as a result of the review.

One less councillor

The Commission’s final recommendations propose that Isle of Wight should be represented by 39 councillors in the future: one fewer than the current arrangement. The recommendations also propose that those councillors should represent 39 one-councillor divisions across the Island.

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said,

“We are extremely grateful to people across Isle of Wight who took part in the review. The Commission has looked at all the evidence that was put forward during the consultation. “We believe these recommendations deliver electoral fairness for voters as well as reflecting community ties throughout Isle of Wight.”

Major changes to proposals

The Commission published draft proposals for new divisions in September 2018.

In response to local feedback on the plans, the Commission made major changes to the proposals in some parts of the Island and held an extra phase of consultation on them earlier this year.

Changes in the West

In the west of the Island, the Commission changed its original recommendations so that the shopping area around Avenue Road would be part of a Freshwater division rather than Totland as previously proposed.

The Commission also changed its proposals so that the area of Colwell would be part of the Totland division rather than Freshwater as previously proposed.

Ryde boundaries

In Ryde, the Commission clarified its proposal for the boundary between Ryde North East and Ryde South East divisions so that it would run along West Hill Road and Park Road.

Ventnor and Wroxall

In the south of Island, the Commission originally proposed a Ventnor and Wroxall division to cover both communities in an area that would be represented by two councillors.

The Commission listened to local objections regarding its draft recommendations and put forward a new plan for two divisions, each to be represented by one councillor.

Following the latest phase of consultation, the Commission confirmed all the changes it previously proposed as final.

Name changes

Elsewhere in Isle of Wight, the Commission has changed the names of several divisions in response to local views as well as making boundary changes to divisions in light of evidence put forward by local people and organisations.

For example, in the Bay area, the Commission has decided to change its draft recommendations in favour of a pattern of divisions that is largely the same as the current arrangements.

No. on map Ward 1 Bembridge 2 Binstead & Fishbourne 3 Brading & St Helens 4 Brighstone, Calbourne & Shalfleet 5 Carisbrooke & Gunville 6 Central Rural 7 Chale, Niton & Shorwell 8 Cowes Medina 9 Cowes North 10 Cowes South & Northwood 11 Cowes West & Gurnard 12 East Cowes 13 Fairlee & Whippingham 14 Freshwater North & Yarmouth 15 Freshwater South 16 Haylands & Swanmore 17 Lake North 18 Lake South 19 Mountjoy & Shide 20 Nettlestone & Seaview 21 Newchurch, Havenstreet & Ashey 22 Newport Central 23 Newport West 24 Osborne 25 Pan & Barton 26 Parkhurst & Hunnyhill 27 Ryde Appley & Elmfield 28 Ryde Monktonmead 29 Ryde North West 30 Ryde South East 31 Ryde West 32 Sandown North 33 Sandown South 34 Shanklin Central 35 Shanklin South 36 Totland & Colwell 37 Ventnor & St Lawrence 38 Wootton Bridge 39 Wroxall, Lowtherville & Bonchurch

What happens next

Full details of the final recommendations are available on the Commission’s Website.

The proposed new arrangements must now be implemented by Parliament. A draft Order – the legal document which brings into force the recommendations – will be laid in Parliament in the coming months. The draft Order provides for the new electoral arrangements to come into force at the council elections in 2021.

Image: © contains Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2019