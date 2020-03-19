Isle of Wight council ‘actively reviewing’ start time of concessionary bus pass

Many had raised the issue of older residents not being about to use their concessionary bus pass before 9.30 to shop during priority times at supermarkets

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Bus Stop at The Needles Old Battery

In light of the Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19) outbreak, several supermarkets have started to offer priority visiting during the first hour of business to the older Islanders and those with underlying health conditions.

Many people have raised the issue of those who rely on the free bus pass for over 65s and other concessionary fares not being able to travel with it prior to 9.30am.

IWC: Being actively reviewed
OnTheWight asked the Isle of Wight council whether they would consider relaxing the restrictions and what would need to happen for this to be agreed.

A spokesperson for the council told OnTheWight,

“The matter is being actively reviewed, and will be considered in the light of the government’s advice to increase social distancing.”

We’ll let you know as soon as we hear an update.

Image: curns under CC BY 2.0

Thursday, 19th March, 2020 6:45pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nxc

Filed under: Bus, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Travel

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...