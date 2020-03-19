Isle of Wight council ‘actively reviewing’ start time of concessionary bus pass

In light of the Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19) outbreak, several supermarkets have started to offer priority visiting during the first hour of business to the older Islanders and those with underlying health conditions.

Many people have raised the issue of those who rely on the free bus pass for over 65s and other concessionary fares not being able to travel with it prior to 9.30am.

IWC: Being actively reviewed

OnTheWight asked the Isle of Wight council whether they would consider relaxing the restrictions and what would need to happen for this to be agreed.

A spokesperson for the council told OnTheWight,

“The matter is being actively reviewed, and will be considered in the light of the government’s advice to increase social distancing.”

We’ll let you know as soon as we hear an update.

