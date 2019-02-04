Isle of Wight Council appoints new permanent Director of Neighbourhoods

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council has appointed Colin Rowland as its new permanent Director of Neighbourhoods, who will look after a host of services, including waste, highways and 1Leisure.

Colin is an experienced senior leader in Place and Neighbourhood services, and has worked in senior roles at a number of other local authorities including Basingstoke and Deane (interim director of Borough Services), Southampton, and Hampshire. He was also head of environmental services at Havant Council.

Strategic leadership

In his role, Mr Rowland will provide the strategic leadership necessary to secure improvements in both the council’s commercial service contracts and to increase commercial activity and income generation.

As director, he will lead the development and execution of strategies that ensure efficient and effective highways and transportation networks, waste services and other place-based services such as leisure and parks and countryside that meet the needs of the Island and its residents.

Metcalfe: Thanks to outgoing Interim Director

Mr Rowland replaces Interim Director of Neighbourhoods, Trevor Pugh, who has held the role for the previous six months.

Chief Executive of the Isle of Wight Council, John Metcalfe, said:

“Our neighbourhood services are the more visible and commercial side of council life, covering parks and open spaces, regulatory services and waste services to name but a few. “I would like to thank Mr Pugh for the leadership he brought to the interim role and welcome Colin to his new role and I am sure he will further build on the strong foundation in place.”

Rowland: Further improving efficiency and effectiveness

Mr Rowland said,