Isle of Wight council approve first rise in taxi fares for six years

Taxi fares on the Isle of Wight will increase by 10p per mile — the first price hike in six years.

The plans to change the cost of a taxi taken between 8am and 8pm were agreed by the licensing committee tonight (Monday).

The initial cost of flagging down a taxi will also rise by 50p.

Credit card surcharge

However, the meeting had to be paused halfway through, due to the inclusion of a credit card surcharge in the plans.

The UK government made it illegal last year to add a surcharge for card payments.

Principal licensing officer, Kevin Winchcombe, said this was only included as it had been included on previous paperwork and carried over. It was confirmed taxis on the Isle of Wight could not legally charge extra for card payments.

New fares agreed

The committee voted to agree the new fares, subject to the removal of the credit card surcharge from the paperwork.

The plans follow a consultation with taxi drivers on the Isle of Wight, with most citing increased running costs as the reason a price hike is needed.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: James Petts under CC BY 2.0