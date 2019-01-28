Isle of Wight council approve first rise in taxi fares for six years

The plans follow a consultation with taxi drivers on the Isle of Wight, with most citing increased running costs as the reason a price hike is needed.

ten pence coin

Taxi fares on the Isle of Wight will increase by 10p per mile — the first price hike in six years.

The plans to change the cost of a taxi taken between 8am and 8pm were agreed by the licensing committee tonight (Monday).

The initial cost of flagging down a taxi will also rise by 50p.

Credit card surcharge
However, the meeting had to be paused halfway through, due to the inclusion of a credit card surcharge in the plans.

The UK government made it illegal last year to add a surcharge for card payments.

Principal licensing officer, Kevin Winchcombe, said this was only included as it had been included on previous paperwork and carried over. It was confirmed taxis on the Isle of Wight could not legally charge extra for card payments.

New fares agreed
The committee voted to agree the new fares, subject to the removal of the credit card surcharge from the paperwork.

Monday, 28th January, 2019 7:10pm

By

edmew
So there are 204 Hackney carriage drivers on the IoW. 117 propieters. 7 replied to the councils email/letter. How can that be a majority vote. As a taxi driver I know that we are going to get grief from customers and possible loss of trade. Before anyone asks why I didn’t reply to the council is because it is always a done deal.The cost of meter change… Read more »
28, January 2019 8:22 pm
