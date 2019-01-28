Asa Singleton: Ten years on and this inspirational young Islander remains in people’s hearts and minds

It’s been ten years since the inspirational Asa Singleton passed away. His Dad, Paul, has taken part in many fundraising challenges in Asa’s memory to help others affected by the rare genetic disease, Neurofibromatosis 2 (NF2) and raised over £8,000. Missed, but never forgotten.

asa singleton with Ben at awards evening and with Simon at film screening

Family and friends of Isle of Wight teenager, Asa Singleton, who passed away ten years ago today (28th January) have been remembering the truly courageous young man.

Asa was born with the rare genetic disease, Neurofibromatosis 2 (NF2), something that affects one in 40,000 people and is, as yet, incurable and potentially life-threatening.

Despite all the condition threw at him, including 100s of operations over his lifetime, Asa always remained positive and a true inspiration to others.

Raising £1000s in Asa’s memory
Asa’s dad, Paul, has fundraised over £8,000 in the last ten years in asa and hid dad paulmemory of his son, to help others affected by the disease.

Paul is currently training to take part in the London Marathon this March, and plans to swim across the English Channel later in the year.

2007 podcasts
Listen to these three short podcasts, as we chatted to Asa back in 2007 following his trip to Bestival where he got to meet some of his idols, about his time in the Island education system (where he got to meet Ben, his helper pictured left at top) and from when he picked up picked up two IW Radio People’s People awards.

Monday, 28th January, 2019 8:11pm

