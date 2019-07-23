Isle of Wight council called on to declare a Climate Emergency this week

Vix Lowthion shares this latest news from the Isle of Wight Green Party. Ed

The Isle of Wight Green Party are urging all County Councillors to support the motion to declare a Climate Emergency which will be put before all members of the IW Council this Wednesday (24th July).

Islanders took part in a poll at IW Pride over the weekend, and the results were unanimously in support of the IW Council declaring a Climate Emergency.

Once accepted, the Isle of Wight will join 800 other government jurisdictions in over 17 countries (including the UK Government) to press for urgent and significant moves towards net zero carbon emissions by 2030 – in line with the imperative demands of the United Nations report last year.

Climate Change Board

Cllr Michael Lilley’s proposal, which includes establishing a ‘Climate Change Board’, comes after months of local public support for climate action through petitions, letters, marches and gatherings across the island.

Daniel James, Chair of Isle of Wight Greens, said,

“The IW Council cannot continue to ignore the biggest threat facing our planet – that of climate change and global heating. Across the country, councils have taken a stand and the first steps towards protecting our land for generations to come. Now our councillors must take the lead and declare a Climate Emergency on the Isle of Wight.”

Where and when

Campaigners from the IW Green Party, Extinction Rebellion and other groups will be gathering outside County Hall from 4.15pm on Tuesday 24th July – all are welcome to come and show their support.

Image: © Chris Jones / Chemical Garden