Isle of Wight council called to support sustainable farming

Ryde East councillor, Michael Lilley, has a motion tabled at this week’s full council meeting calling for the council to protect working farms from being lost to housing developments.

Cllr Lilley has been a strong opponent to plans for a development of 475 homes on farmland in Ryde – known as West Acre Park.

Opposition to houses on working farmland

The plans have received opposition from hundreds of residents, including the Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, who said,

“I want to reassure Islanders that I will continue to oppose low-density greenfield developments for unnecessary and unwanted housing developments that don’t meet the needs of Islanders.”

Cllr Lilley’s motion

Councillors at this Wednesday’s full council meeting (18th Nov) will be asked to consider the following motion:

This council wishes to recognise the importance of farming including tenant farmers on the Isle of Wight in achieving its climate emergency strategy, preserving and developing the IW UNESCO biosphere principles and status, the importance of local food production, managing environmentally the majority of Island greenfield land, and being a key attraction for tourism on the Isle of Wight. This council confirms and reaffirms its commitment to support farmers in sustainable farming on the Island and finding ways of protecting working farms and their Greenfields from being lost to housing development.

Seely: “This needs to stop”

Mr Seely recently spoke about his opposition to building on greenbelt land. He said,