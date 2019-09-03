Isle of Wight council come up a great new idea – charge £60/year for service that used to be free

Fed up of rushing to get your bins out on time for collection? Sign up to the Collection Plus service from the Isle of Wight Council and get them collected from on your property instead.

The service means Island homeowners can leave their bins and food caddy for collection in an agreed location on their property, without the need to present them on the kerbside on collection day.

The Collection Plus service is an annual subscription service which, for just £60 per year, means you do not have to worry about forgetting to put the bins out in time again.

Dix: Don’t worry if you forget to put bins out

Natasha Dix, Isle of Wight Council’s head of waste and recycling, said:

“Collection Plus is a waste service that is ideal for many residents. This includes daily or weekly commuters, workers with irregular job hours such as NHS staff, second home owners, leisure centre users or even if you take regular holidays. “I am sure many people have forgotten to put their bins out on occasion meaning they will need to wait until their next waste or recycling collection to get them emptied or take their waste to their local recycling centre. Collection Plus takes this worry away.”

A campaign to promote the service is running during September including on the council’s social media channels, Website and in leisure centres.

Town and parish councils are also being sent posters to display on their local information noticeboards across the Island.

Find out more

More information on the Collection Plus service can be found on the iWight Website under the ‘Other Services’ section.

Residents interested can also contact the council by calling (01983) 823777 or by emailing waste.contract@iow.gov.uk

The above article is shared by the Isle of Wight council, in their own words.