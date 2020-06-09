Isle of Wight council confirm details about face coverings on Cowes Floating Bridge

The Isle of Wight council have confirmed that face coverings will be compulsory for foot passengers using Cowes floating bridge from Monday (15th June) to help stop the spread of Coronavirus.

As reported by News OnTheWight last week, the Government announced passengers must wear face coverings on public transport from Monday 15th June.

The Isle of Wight Council said very young children, disabled people and those with breathing difficulties would be exempt in line with the latest government advice.

Ward: Safety and wellbeing of staff and passengers top priority

Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“The safety and wellbeing of our staff and passengers is our top priority. “We must take every precaution as passenger numbers on the floating bridge increase and as shops begin to reopen and more people start returning to work.”

Who needs to wear a covering and where

The council say that foot passengers will be required to wear a face covering whether they are inside the passenger lounge or in the external upstairs area.

Vehicle drivers and passengers do not need to wear them, providing they stay in their vehicles with the windows closed.

How to wear and make a cloth face covering

The Government have issued guidance on how to wear and make a cloth face covering.

The covering should cover your nose and mouth, whilst still allowing you to breath.

See the Government site for further details.

Social distancing measures

Measures, similar to those installed in Newport town centre, will shortly be put in place in Medina Road, Cowes, and Castle Street, East Cowes, to help passengers adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Image: Adam Niescioruk under CC BY 2.0