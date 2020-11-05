Isle of Wight council introduce 30 mins free parking in certain parts of Newport during lockdown

Around 35 parking bays are being switched to free 30 minutes parking during lockdown #2. Don’t forget to grab a ticket still though

Map of Newport's Free Parking during lockdown

Up to 30-minutes’ free parking is to be offered in an area of Newport High Street under plans announced yesterday (Wednesday) by the Isle of Wight Council.

Temporary barriers installed at the lower end of the high street are to be removed to free up around 35 parking bays which will be free to use for the first 30 minutes for the duration of the current lockdown period.

Don’t forget to collect a ticket
Drivers will still need to collect a ticket from the parking meter in order to confirm the half-hour stay.

The pavement-widening barriers were introduced in June to aid social distancing as shoppers returned to the high street following the first coronavirus lockdown. 

However, with people once again encouraged to stay at home under new national restrictions to come into force tomorrow, the council plans to remove them by the end of next week and introduce the free parking offer.

Ward: Enabling quick and easy access to the high street
Welcoming the move, Councillor Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said the council was committed to doing as much as it could to #keeptheislandsafe through the challenging weeks ahead.

He said:

“The plans announced today will not only support our business community in Newport, but also our residents by enabling quick and easy access to the high street for essential shopping trips for food and medication, as well as take-away services.

“These measures will ensure people can access services that are vital to us all in the current circumstances.”

Meanwhile, a loading bay in St James’ Square, Newport, is also to be removed to create additional safe space for pedestrians as requested by Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council.

News shared from Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Thursday, 5th November, 2020 7:52am

By

3 Comments on "Isle of Wight council introduce 30 mins free parking in certain parts of Newport during lockdown"

longford

IW Council offer free parking for those wishing to visit Newport to enjoy a bit of window shopping.

5, November 2020 8:34 am
Tamara

It’s a bit late now! They should have done this when we had some shops to visit.

5, November 2020 9:51 am
uosf9

Or that other current favourite pastime…..strip supermarket shelves of bogroll.
If it’s a lockdown why would you want free parking if non-essential travel is not encouraged?

5, November 2020 9:55 am

