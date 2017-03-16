Isle of Wight council Leader blocks move to scrap Executive

At last night’s full council meeting – the last until after the May local elections – Labour councillor for Newport East, Cllr Geoff Lumley proposed a motion to return to a committee system of governance.
He asked the members to not get caught up on the model suggested – because it could be adapted following consultation – but saw this as an opportunity for councillors to join with Labour to “restore democracy to the council”.
Leader: “Move to next business”
As reported live from the meeting last night, immediately after Cllr Lumley presented his motion, Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, called a halt to any debate by raising a point of procedure (in accordance with para 11a of the Constitution). He proposed they proceed to ‘next business’ without discussion of the current motion.
His proposal was seconded and passed with 19 votes in favour. There 18 votes against.
A decision “for the next council”
Cllr Stewart told OnTheWight he used the point of procedure to move to the next item on the agenda because he believes, “the decision is a matter for the next council”.
He said that personally, he believes the Executive system is the most effective because it provides a clear process for decision-making, adding that it would not be correct for councillors to tie the hands of the next council when it is elected in May.
Lumley: “They will want unbridled power”
Following the meeting, Cllr Lumley told OnTheWight,
“Last night was an opportunity for 20 members of the Council to deliver on their 2013 promise to get rid of dictatorial Executive governance in favour of the democratic Committee system.
“The Tory leader and his Ukip friends wanted to avoid this at all costs as if they take control on 5th May they will want unbridled power. That is why Cllr Stewart moved a procedural device to stop any debate of my Motion.
“He was successful by one vote, but only because two Independent councillors, who were elected in alleged opposition to the Conservatives and professing a commitment to Committee governance, supported him yet again.
“Cllrs Richard Priest and Jonathan Gilbey, both from Shanklin, should hang their heads in shame. The people of Shanklin voted anti-Tory in 2013 and got these two. I wonder which is worse.”
Baker-Smith: “An absolute disgrace”
At the end of the meeting, Leader of the Island Independents (who were in power from May 2013-Jan 2017), Cllr Julia Baker-Smith explained that Cllr Lumley’s motion had full support from the Independent group and the only reason they didn’t go down that route four years ago was because it was “effectively blocked by the Conservatives”.
She said,
“Four years ago the Independent group Were told unequivocally by the Conservatives that if we went to a committee system they would not man any of the committees as they were to act as opposition and not there to set policy.”
She went on to explain that’s why the Indies went for a compromise with the hybrid system, adding that you can’t have committees without people on them.
“What happened tonight was an absolute disgrace.”
Image: thematthewknot under CC BY 2.0
Thursday, 16th March, 2017 1:45pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2f6L
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News
.
PJ
16.Mar.2017 3:13pm
This is a very clear message from the conservative group – together with the shameful support of the individual members group – of a return to power party politics after May if the Island so much as gets them anywhere near the administration of the Council at that point.
Reminiscent of the previous conservative era council that failed on many issues including education and social care as well as asset management and children’s safeguarding …. they actually consider the way to manage the council is to block debate and voting on ‘difficult’ issues by using a single constitutional opportunity that, frankly, has no place in our constitution. We can say that whatever the issue at hand the Independent administration NEVER invoked this disgraceful action once in nearly four years. Two months into the ‘caretaker’ administration and the power politics and aspirations of conservatism rears its ugly head and squashes any sense of democracy out of local politics in favour of political expediency.
Couple this with unfettered cuts, delivered without a backward glance – delivering real despair to real people already – and record CT hikes ( since 2005, at least) and you have the message clearly laid out.
I suggest this actual clause is removed from the constitution at the earliest opportunity as it serves no real democratic process other than to allow a ruling group from controlling debatable motions, issues, matters or representation by Councillors for their residents.
This action is NOT alright whatsoever and the more people that realise this seemingly simple action attacks their ability to get democratic representation, the better placed they will be to make a judgement in May about what sort of council we should elect.
Using it in this way the conservatives have demonstrated just why we should not consider a return to this type of political ethos again….. and certainly not so soon as four years after they took our Island to the brink….
wightlad
16.Mar.2017 4:35pm
Interesting to see Phil’s concern about Full Council’s right to debate an issue being curtailed.
However what about the decision of the Executive he was a part of to ignore Full Council’s settled view on Solent Devolution, and carry on wasting more council resources in support of this? That worked out well….
PJ
16.Mar.2017 4:57pm
The constitutional clause that allows this action must be removed from the constitution.
It’s is in no-ones interest (apart from a ruling group playing political power games) that important matters (and, in fact, any matter that arrives in the form of a motion) are effectively removed from the democratic process.
It’s quite clear, as was the case in David Pugh’s administration, that this tactic is used for political (party) gain and not democratic expediency. Residents entering into the election time frame and entering into the voting booth are rightly warned of the use of this which works against local democracy and their elected representation.
The very thing that the electorate bothered to go and vote in is the very thing that the conservative minority administration (…and alliance) have demonstrated they will not get IF and WHEN the conservative group decide that the issue in front of them should not be discussed.
There are no mitigating factors for these actions.
Service cuts, high CT rises and now an end to democracy for political expediency by using a little known (and little used) constitutional clause to avoid the issue at hand. Shameful. I wager you will not see any of this on the front page of any election leaflet from a conservative candidate. Sadly and shockingly.
steve stubbings
16.Mar.2017 3:48pm
Priest and Gilbey might as well just stand as tories in May and abandon the pretence of any kind of independence. Has some sort of deal already been struck for post May? These quislings will do anything for a seat on the executive.
It’s not often I find reason to admire Bob Blezzard but at least he stuck to his principles on this issue.
Marinet58
16.Mar.2017 3:56pm
The arrogance of Councillor Lumley is boundless! What grounds has he for deciding how and why the Shanklin electorate voted?
It is equally, perhaps more, likely that the people of Shanklin didn’t vote ‘anti-Tory’ but pro-independent after the substantial work Messrs. Priest and Gilbey achieved on the town council.
Independent, Mr Lumley, includes not necessarily agreeing with you!
wightlad
16.Mar.2017 4:31pm
Very interesting that Julia Baker-Smith claims that the only reason they didn’t implement the committee system four years ago was because it was “effectively blocked by the Conservatives”, before going on to claim that the Independents were told unequivocally by the Conservatives “that if we went to a committee system they would not man any of the committees as they were to act as opposition and not there to set policy”.
Yet, I’ve looked at the Full Council report from November 2013 that recommended the adoption of the hybrid system (as opposed to the committee system) and there is no mention of such a view being expressed by the Conservatives; and it was instead the recommendation of the cross-party working group (i.e. including Independents) that this model was not introduced because of the possible impact on the resources of the council.
Does Julia have it in writing from the Conservatives that they would not sit on any committees under the committee system, or is this just a convenient excuse in light of the Independents’ realisation – once in power – that they wished to hang onto their Executive positions?
Unless Julia can produce evidence of the Conservatives’ alleged refusal to sit on these committees, her claims in this regard should be treated with as much credibility as Phil Jordan’s claim that he couldn’t give a breath specimen when stopped for drink driving.
Rod Manley
16.Mar.2017 5:11pm
Despite 4 years of poor opposition by the Conservatives they consider their counter revolutionary coup to be in a position to get re-elected and carry out further arbitrary decisions on behalf of their central office masters, without having achieved anything.
They have no such Guarantee or green light.
It is obvious that Democracy and Democratic Renewal of the political system has been flung to the forefront in today’s politics.
Democratic renewal must be pursued with all its might.
It can start by the opposition uniting around it. First by calling for implementation of a return to a committee system instead of rule by executive order, by decree.This lead has been given by Geoff Lumley and is being followed by Independents and will surely be a manifesto item by the Greens.
The next move will be to challenge the cartel party system of Parties in power and replaced by a different system of choosing candidates and their selection.