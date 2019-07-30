Isle of Wight council offer EU Settlement checking scheme

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

A checking service is being offered for residents who are required to go through the Home Office EU settlement scheme process.



The EU Settlement Scheme allows European Union (EU), European Economic Area (EEA) or Swiss citizens to continue to live, work and study in the UK without any immigration time restrictions after the UK leaves the European Union.



Continue living in UK after 31 December 2020

This will mean you can continue living in the UK after 31 December 2020 and you will have until 30 June 2021 to apply for either settled or pre-settled status.



Under the checking service, the Isle of Wight Council’s registrar team will be supporting EU, EEA and Swiss citizens complete the digital identity verification part of the process.



IWC can assist you in confirming your identity

Registration Services Manager, Janice Lord, said:

“Although Identity can be verified by applicants directly through a Home Office app if you have an android device, if you do not have an android device, we can assist you in confirming your identity as part of the application process.



“If you attend an appointment with us and we have verified your identity you can then complete the online application at home. There is no time limit as to when you should do this. If you need help to do this, you can contact the home office helpdesk on 03333 445 675. Unfortunately, we are not authorised by the Home Office to assist you beyond verifying your identity.”

Who can apply?

Information on who is required to apply for pre-settled or settled status can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/settled-status-eu-citizens-families



There will be no change to current rights under EU law until the end of the planned implementation period on 31 December 2020.



Identity verification

If you do not have an android device, you can make an appointment to bring your ID document to the registrar’s office, where it can be scanned and verified for you. You will then be able to make an application for pre-settled or settled status.



We will not need to keep your ID document and in most cases you should not be asked to send your passport anywhere else during your application for pre-settled or settled status.



Please note that if you have already submitted your application for pre-settled or settled status then you are required to post your ID document to the Home Office even if you attend the local authority EU Settlement Service.



If you have attempted self-service and submitted your application without completing the ID verification process then please contact the Home Office via their Website.



If you wish to book an appointment to use the EU Settlement Service, please call Registrars on (01983) 823233.



What to bring to your appointment

When attending your appointment, please bring:

Your current valid biometric EU, EEA or Swiss passport or a valid Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) for family members of an EU, EEA or Swiss citizen;

A mobile phone that can receive text messages or a device that can receive email.

Only the ID documents listed above can be checked by the team, if you do not have one of these ID documents then please click on the link below for your options. The cost of the EU Settlement Service is £14 per person, payable by cash or card.



You can find out more about the EU settlement scheme via the Website.

