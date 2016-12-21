Isle of Wight council open usually closed routes to help ease Newport congestion

The council have issued this release following the gridlock in Newport. Ed

Due to the congestion in Newport town centre following a burst water main in the lower High Street, a new route has been opened up to help drivers exit the town centre towards Ryde.

Traffic is now able to drive along Newport Quay from Quay Street and reach Fairlee Road via Seaclose (past the Premier Inn and council planning offices) or via Hillside (the barrier has now been opened).

Please note, this route is for vehicles travelling OUT of Newport only.

Image: © Dan Morgan

