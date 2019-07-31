Isle of Wight council residential respite and day care centre Requires Improvement, say CQC

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

Steps have already been taken to ensure rapid improvements are made at The Adelaide Resource Centre, which was rated ‘requires improvement’ by inspectors.

Following a Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection in May, the Isle of Wight Council took immediate action to bring about improvement including staff training, staff supervision and purchasing new equipment.

Inspectors rated the centre in Ryde ‘good’ for caring, responsiveness and being effective, but ‘requires improvement’ in safety and leadership.

The service had previously been given an overall ‘good’ rating in November 2016.

Smith: Committed to making rapid improvements

Peter Smith, the council’s service manager, said the local authority was committed to making rapid improvements to the service and had strengthened management arrangements in place.

He said:

“Our work to improve services continues and the team remains passionate about providing the best support to the people who use our service at The Adelaide for respite care or before returning home from hospital. “We will continue to work and invest in the delivery of our action plan and we will be keeping the CQC fully informed of our progress.”

The Adelaide provides short stay residential respite as well as day care and outreach community re-enablement services.

Where improvements are needed

The inspection found improvements were needed in risk assessment processes, care planning documentation, the management of topical creams and infection control audits.

Furthermore, inspectors found quality assurance processes had not always been effective.

People using the service felt safe

The CQC did identify that people using the service felt safe and their needs were being met in a personalised way by staff who were kind and caring.

The report said,

“People were unanimous when asked if the carers were caring. They told us they were treated with kindness and consideration.”

Empowered to make choices

It also noted people were empowered to make their own choices and were involved in the development of their own care plans which were designed to promote recovery and independence.

Happy staff

Meanwhile, staff told inspectors they really enjoyed their job, getting support from their managers and from everyone they worked with.

One person said that, although they were new, they already felt part of the team.

The report added: