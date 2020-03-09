Isle of Wight council reveal masterplan for Newport Harbour regeneration

Long-awaited plans for the regeneration of Newport Harbour have been published by the Isle of Wight Council.

A new masterplan has been produced setting out proposals for an iconic new cultural centre, hotel accommodation, waterside apartments, affordable housing and new business units.

Retaining the working harbour

Keeping Newport’s historic role as a working harbour and improving its attractiveness as a leisure destination are further key features of the plans, which also include a new cycle/foot bridge linking the two sides of the River Medina and new multi-storey car parking at Seaclose Park.

The plans follow 18 months of research and consultations and a financial assessment of the feasibility of each element to ensure sufficient funding is generated to improve harbour facilities and key infrastructure such as the maintenance of the harbour walls.

Whittle: “Ambitious but deliverable proposals”

The proposals have been welcomed by local business leaders and the council’s Cabinet member for business development and regeneration, Councillor Wayne Whittle.

He said:

“These ambitious but deliverable proposals are the result of the imaginative feedback gained from local consultations. They have already been well received by potential developers and will help re-establish Newport’s position as the Island’s county town.”

Arnold: “Breathe new life into the harbour”

Norman Arnold, chair of the Federation of Small Businesses on the Isle of Wight and the Island Economic Board, said:

“Local business across the Island welcome the publication of the plans for Newport Harbour; they contain some really exciting ideas to breathe new life into the harbour and we are particularly keen to see the plans for the new harbourside business units creating more jobs in the county town.”

It is proposed to adopt the masterplan as a ‘supplementary planning document’ and it is possible to comment on the council’s planning portal.

