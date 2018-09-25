Isle of Wight Council say new shoe on floating bridge has reduced noise

Leader of the council, Dave Stewart, says that initial test results show the noise has been reduced, “so it appears these solutions are working very well”.

Work to improve noise levels at the Cowes floating bridge has had an instant impact.

A rubber ‘shoe’ and a mesh mat have been installed on the West Cowes side of the bridge to lessen the sound of the ramp when it hits the slipway to allow vehicles and passengers on and off.

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, visited the floating bridge yesterday (Monday) to inspect the work and chat with staff.

“The initial test results tell us the noise has been reduced, so it appears these solutions are working very well.

“This is certainly good news for our neighbours near the bridge and is part of a concerted effort to further improve the service.

“The next stage will be to design a solution that will ensure the floating bridge can operate in all tides – that’s the last major technical problem that needs to be overcome.

“Work continues to achieve this in partnership the vessel’s designers and Wight Shipyard.

“In the meantime, I would like to thank the floating bridge’s staff for their professionalism and hard work in making sure the vessel is the very best it can be while the last remaining major issue is solved.”

The shoe, made by Wight Shipyard, was attached to the ramp last week.

Cllr Stewart, who was joined by Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member responsible for the floating bridge, added the service worked well in August, operating for 91.5 percent of its scheduled operating hours.

The cost of the shoe was £8,106. The cost of the 22mm Mini Mesh matting installed earlier this month and made by Dura Composite was £3,391.

eastcowes

Completely false. The mat is coming apart. The prow doesn’t always hit the mat and makes an awful noise. The prow coming up is very noisy (more than floating bridge 5). And the chains and wheels still sound like gunfire going off!! This is not a permanent solution, IW Council. You are wasting our money with these sticking plasters.

Vote Up90Vote Down
25, September 2018 6:49 pm
Another perspective

You can see the look of total disillusionment on Ward and Stewart’s faces in the photograph

Vote Up10Vote Down
25, September 2018 8:26 pm
Another perspective

What was that word Bob came under fire for using the other day?

Vote Up00Vote Down
25, September 2018 8:37 pm
