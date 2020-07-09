Isle of Wight council shortlisted for two household recycling awards

The Isle of Wight Council has been shortlisted in two categories at the annual MRW (Materials Recycling World) National Recycling Awards, which take place in December.

Improve recycling at Holiday Lets

The first nomination is for the ‘Campaign of the Year – Up to £20K’ for the highly effective communications campaign to improve recycling at Holiday Lets across the Island.

‘Twin stream’ Mechanical Treatment plant

The second shortlisted category is for ‘Public/Private sector category for Partnership Excellence’; for a project delivered in 2019 between the council and Amey.

In 2019 the Island was the first ‘twin stream’ Mechanical Treatment plant in the UK to process dry mixed recycling (like paper and card), food waste and, most excitingly enabling dirty recycling to be extracted from the black bin waste that has been incorrectly disposed of.

Celebrating best practice and innovation

The MRW National Recycling Awards 2020 brings together over 700 recycling and waste management professionals and key players to recognise and celebrate best practice and innovation in recycling and waste management.

Dix: Testament to the hard work and determination of our officers

The Council’s Strategic Manager for Waste and Environment, Natasha Dix, said:

“To be shortlisted for two National Recycling Awards for our work to maximise recycling on the Island is an honour and testament to the hard work and determination of our officers, our partner Amey and most of all, the huge enthusiasm for recycling of our residents and visitors to join with us to achieve this.”

Hastings: Would like to thank residents and visitors to holiday lets

Cabinet Member for Procurement, Waste Management and Special Projects, Steve Hastings, said:

“The Isle of Wight Council continues its aim to be a national leader in recycling and waste resource management, and I would like to thank residents and visitors to holiday lets for taking on board the ‘reduce, reuse and recycle’ message to help us, as an Island, in our aim to improve recycling rates across the Island. “We have achieved a great amount by working together with Amey and to be shortlisted together is testament to the partnership we have.”

The shortlisted finalists are being invited to participate in a Covid-19 safe way at the awards on Tuesday 15th December 2020 at London Hilton on Park Lane.

The complete short list can be viewed on the National Recycling Awards Website.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, Ed

Image: pagedooley under CC BY 2.0