Isle of Wight council slams suggestion of ‘booze cruises to the Island’ as ‘completely irresponsible’

Recent suggestions ‘booze cruise’ revellers could take advantage of the Island’s Tier 1 freedoms have been branded “irresponsible” by the leader of the Isle of Wight Council.

Ahead of the Island’s first weekend under the lightest Tier 1 controls, Cllr Dave Stewart said he was deeply alarmed to read online reports suggesting people might be planning to visit the Island for drinking sessions.

To help #KeepTheIslandSafe, council officers will be ensuring Covid-secure measures are in place over the weekend, focusing on the Island’s main gateway towns.

Stewart: “Suggestions of ‘booze cruises’ visiting are completely irresponsible”

Cllr Stewart said:

“Suggestions of so-called ‘booze cruises’ visiting the Island are completely irresponsible and, I hope, ill-founded. “We are working hard with the police and the ferry companies to put out messages that such behaviour is totally irresponsible and we will be supporting local businesses in managing any groups in a Covid-secure way that arrive with this intent. “Our message is that wherever you live it’s important to play your part by following the rules. All we ask is that anyone coming over from Tier 2 must remember that the Tier 1 rules do not apply to them and they must follow their own tier’s rules.”

This means:

if you’re planning to dine out or have a drink when you’re on the Island, you must not socialise with anybody outside of your household or support bubble in any indoor setting;

you can see friends and family you do not live with (or do not have a support bubble with) outdoors only in a group of no more than six. People should still maintain social distancing with anyone they do not live with.

Those living in Tier 3 should avoid travel altogether unless the journey is essential.

Restrictions for hospitality sector

Meanwhile, the hospitality sector has a number of restrictions in place to ensure they remain Covid-secure environments. These include:

Limiting bookings and tables to groups of no more than six.

Ensuring adequate spacing between tables to allow for social distancing.

Public to remain seated with table service were alcoholic is served.

Those travelling to the Island are asked to do so the ‘Wight’ way by following these simple steps:

Plan and book your journey.

Wear a face covering on public transport and in enclosed spaces.

Maintain a social distance.

Wash or sanitise your hands regularly.

Isolate and get tested if you have symptoms — a new continuous cough, loss or change of sense of taste or smell, or a high temperature.

If you have not already done so, download the NHS App and please use the QR code to check into venues.

Stewart: Continue to practice hands–face–space at all times

Cllr Stewart added:

“We must continue to practice hands–face–space at all times and, I would suggest, always think carefully about what we are doing with the new freedoms we currently enjoy. “Just because we can do something doesn’t mean we have to and we should always do it having due regard to the risks of transmission of the virus it might bring.”

For more safe travel guidance, visit the Government Website.

For more Coronavirus information, visit Keep the Island Safe.