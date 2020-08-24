Isle of Wight council squash courts to reopen from today

Squash courts at the Island’s 1Leisure Westridge, Ryde are to reopen from today, 24th August.

It is the first step in a phased reopening of the popular courts, with new measures in place to keep players and staff safe.

Initially courts will open for socially distanced games and practices as set out by Squash England. Players from the same household can play match play or a full squash game while two players from different households can play a modified version of ‘sides’.

Book in advance

Players are to book their court online, bring their own rackets and balls and disinfect them regularly.

The guidance is that players are to take their belongings onto the courts as lockers and changing facilities are closed.

Babington: Confident we’re complying with government guidance

Stuart Babington, facility manager, said:

“We have tried and tested the courts with the Isle of Wight Squash Academy to ensure the measures put in place keep players and staff safe. “We’re confident that we’re complying with the government guidance and look forward to seeing our players in the courts again.”

Hobart: Staff at 1Leisure have worked incredibly hard

Councillor John Hobart, Cabinet member for Environment and Heritage said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming our valued customers back to our squash courts once more. “The staff at 1Leisure have worked incredibly hard to ensure they are keeping everyone safe.”

