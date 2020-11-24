Isle of Wight council to get £235,600 to improve cycling networks

News that the Isle of Wight is to receive £235,600 of investment to improve its walking and cycling networks has been welcomed by MP Bob Seely.

The news comes as part of a government announcement by Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, to give councils across England £175 million to create opportunities for walking and cycling.

The new money is intended to fund measures such as ‘School Streets’, where streets around schools are closed to motorists at school times, low-traffic neighbourhoods, where residential side streets are closed to through traffic to stop rat-running, segregated cycle lanes and pedestrian improvements.

Consultation essential

However, the Transport Secretary has set tough new conditions on councils receiving funding, requiring them to ensure schemes are properly consulted on.

He said councils must:

Publish plans to show how they will consult their communities, including residents, businesses and emergency services, among others

Show evidence of appropriate consultation prior to schemes being implemented

Submit monitoring reports on the implementation of schemes 6-12 months after their opening, highlighting how schemes have been modified based on local feedback to ensure they work for communities

Seely: Great for everyone

Mr Seely said:

“This is good news for the Island. It’s great for those of us who live here and want to walk or cycle more, but it’s also great for our visitors who are looking to come and enjoy what the Island has to offer.



“Walking and cycling is something I have been doing a lot more of during lockdown and it would be great to see our networks enhanced. I’m also chatting with landowners and Natural Enterprise about continuing to make progress on the west wight cycle route linking Yarmouth to Newport.



“I look forward to working with the council and others on how this money can be spent to enhance the networks we already have.”

Cycle training for every adult

The funding is part of the government’s wider plans to boost active travel.

Commitments from the plan include making cycle training available for every adult who wants it, setting new, higher standards for cycling infrastructure and boosting access to e-bikes.

Image: Phil Hearing under CC BY 2.0