Isle of Wight council getting back into house building: Modular homes on the way

At last week’s Isle of Wight council (IWC) Cabinet meeting, the member for Planning and Housing explained the council’s plans to get back into the housing market.

Cllr Barry Abraham told the meeting that the first modular housing for young people would be arriving on the Island later this year.

Site visit

In April, PSP Isle of Wight – who the IWC entered a private sector investment partnership with in 2015 – tweeted a photo from a visit to some sample modular homes in East London. They were joined by Cllrs Abraham, Wayne Whittle and Julie Jones-Evans

Today, Psp Isle of Wight Llp visited the ilke sample modular homes in east London. We will be completing 6 modular homes in Isle of Wight by the end of the year – look out for updates on this project. #iwightdevelopments #localhousing #isleofwight @iwight pic.twitter.com/bSFZFjdgNW — Public Sector Plc (@Publicsectorplc) April 5, 2019

Abraham: The council’s biggest commitment to the Island

At the Cabinet meeting, Cllr Abraham said the IWC would be consulting on schemes in East Cowes and Nettlestone.

He added,

“I think we need to make it abundantly clear these are council schemes that will actually be for looking to deliver houses for younger people. “It’s a part of the housing market that’s been totally neglected for years and we have taken on a pledge to actually deliver. I think probably it’s the council’s biggest commitment to the Island to do that.”

Ryde Village

Cllr Claire Mosdell – the cabinet member for adult social care – went on to explain the progress being made at Ryde Village – part of the independent Better Care strategy – with 27 bungalows and 75 units being created to provide extra care.

She said,