Isle of Wight council getting back into house building: Modular homes on the way

At last week’s Isle of Wight council (IWC) Cabinet meeting, the member for Planning and Housing explained the council’s plans to get back into the housing market.
Cllr Barry Abraham told the meeting that the first modular housing for young people would be arriving on the Island later this year.
Site visit
In April, PSP Isle of Wight – who the IWC entered a private sector investment partnership with in 2015 – tweeted a photo from a visit to some sample modular homes in East London. They were joined by Cllrs Abraham, Wayne Whittle and Julie Jones-Evans
Abraham: The council’s biggest commitment to the Island
At the Cabinet meeting, Cllr Abraham said the IWC would be consulting on schemes in East Cowes and Nettlestone.
He added,
“I think we need to make it abundantly clear these are council schemes that will actually be for looking to deliver houses for younger people.
“It’s a part of the housing market that’s been totally neglected for years and we have taken on a pledge to actually deliver. I think probably it’s the council’s biggest commitment to the Island to do that.”
Ryde Village
Cllr Claire Mosdell – the cabinet member for adult social care – went on to explain the progress being made at Ryde Village – part of the independent Better Care strategy – with 27 bungalows and 75 units being created to provide extra care.
She said,
“It is absolutely fantastic and you do read all the time people knocking the council, but when you look at what we’re doing in housing, just from the way we’re going to treat the issue of homelessness, to what we’re going to do for Better Care, and if you think about Better Care, it’s going to release those older, bigger properties and stuff like that.”
Monday, 15th July, 2019 6:00pm
By Sally Perry
