Isle of Wight council to live stream tonight’s meeting

OnTheWight has been encouraging the Isle of Wight council to live stream their meetings for over five years, so it’s great to see action has finally been taken to open the council up. Ed

Tonight’s (Wednesday’s) Full Council meeting will be the first to be live streamed by the local authority.

An upgrade to the council chamber’s audio and visual equipment has made it possible for the entire meeting to be viewed on the council’s YouTube channel.

Helping residents get close to the action

Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Resources, Cllr Stuart Hutchinson, said,

“The democratic process can often be difficult for people to engage with. “The public are and always will be welcome to attend meetings at County Hall but we wanted to make accessing how the council does its business as simple as possible – and these days, that’s done digitally. “Helping our residents get close to the action is what democracy is all about.”

To view tonight’s and future Full Council meetings, visit the council’s YouTube channel