Isle of Wight council to trial new traffic flow at Coppins Bridge

New traffic arrangements are to be trialled to see if vehicle flows on Medina Way and Coppins Bridge at Newport can be improved.

The trial will specifically test whether queues in the left-hand lane of the Medina Way dual carriageway, on the approach to Coppins Bridge from Cowes, can be shortened.

Queues in this lane were highlighted as a particular area of concern for residents during recent discussions about the ongoing work to improve flows through nearby St Mary’s Roundabout.

Trial starts next week

The Isle of Wight Council has responded to the feedback by announcing a new trial which will begin during the week commencing 16th March 2020.

Under the new arrangements the destinations for each lane on Medina Way southbound will be amended. The left-hand lane, currently marked ‘Ryde’, ‘East Cowes’ and ‘Sandown’, will be marked ‘Ryde’ and ‘East Cowes’.

The right-hand lane, currently marked ‘Town Centre’ will be amended to ‘Town Centre’ and ‘Sandown’. To summarise, vehicles bound for Sandown will be directed to use the right-hand lane.

New destinations will be marked

On the final section of the approach to Coppins Bridge (beyond the Fairlee turnoff/Link Road slip lane) the two lanes will again be marked with new destinations.

The left-hand lane, currently marked ‘Sandown’, will be marked ‘Downs’ and will be for all vehicles using Snooks Hill to access Staplers and beyond. Vehicles bound for Sandown will be directed to use the right-hand lane along with vehicles destined for Newport town centre.

New signage will be in place to guide motorists.

The arrangements can be seen in the accompanying maps below.

Traffic flows will be monitored during the trial to enable an informed decision to be made on whether to keep the new layout, amend the design to a different arrangement or revert to the existing layout.

Ward: Have modelled a potentially new approach

Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, Councillor Ian Ward, said:

“As promised, we have listened to recent feedback on traffic flows along Medina Way and on the approach to Coppins Bridge — particularly on the left-hand lane — and have modelled a potentially new approach to traffic management. “While there are limited options available to us on Coppins Bridge itself, we are able to explore alternative traffic arrangements and lane markings on the approach and we will be monitoring closely the effects of the new layout. “In addition, we continue to look at other improvements at the busiest Newport junctions.”

The latest scheme forms part of a package of work designed to improve traffic flows through Newport.

The maps

Click on the full screen icon to see larger versions.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed