Isle of Wight council urges residents to sign up for paperless bills

Islanders are being encouraged to sign-up to receive their council tax and business rates bills by email for 2021 and future years.

More and more people have been taking up the e-billing option for both in recent years.

Paperless billing helps reduce the cost of printing and postage, which in turn makes savings in overall council spending.

Register online

To receive your bill by email for 2021/22 you will need to register via the council’s Website by 22nd February:

Council tax – sign up and register to receive an e-bill via the Website (you will need to be the person named on your previous bill and will need your council tax number).

Business rates – sign up and register to receive an e-bill at [email protected] (with the words ‘e-bill sign up’ in the subject field – you will need to be the company or person named on your previous bill and will need your business rates account number).

The bills will be sent out in March, after the council sets its budget on 24th February.

Business rates bills for 2021

In 2020 there was a business rates holiday for many business sectors due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the business rates bills for 2021 will be sent after 3rd March to reflect any further government directions (including those which may be budget-related from the Chancellor of the Exchequer).

For more information on council tax and business rates you can visit the council’s Website.

