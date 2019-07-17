Isle of Wight council want to know how they can improve their Website

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

The council’s Website is changing! As our main route for residents to engage with us we need to make sure that it does what you need it to do

With more than eight million average page views last year, our Website is the best way to contact us, request services and manage your own council interactions. We want to ensure that it’s simple and easy to do.

Gathering your feedback

Over the next few weeks, we will be seeking your thoughts on the current site layout, as well gathering feedback on usability and your views for potential new layouts. Future areas for your comments will also focus on:

Tasks – report it, pay for it, etc.

Services – planning, council tax, benefits, etc.

News – find out all the latest from the council.

We’ll be gathering feedback via an online survey during phase one of the project. As the project progresses we’ll be ensuring there are further opportunities to become involved.



Hutchinson: Keeping up-to date with digital trends critical to providing great customer service

Cllr Stuart Hutchinson, Deputy leader of the Isle of Wight council and Cabinet member for resources, said,

“As our focus on providing enhanced digital services continues, we want to know how users of the Website feel about it now and what they want to see in the future. “We know that people tend to access online services via smart phones and tablets; keeping up-to date with digital trends is critical to providing great customer service. Digitalisation is a key corporate priority, which is why we are investing significantly in our Website.



“Redevelopment of our web platforms from the ground up must be based on user feedback first and foremost; and it’s a complex project! We must ensure that all of our services, back-end systems and user interfaces work effectively and efficiently to ensure that all of our customers get the best service, in the right way and at the right time.”

Cutting-edge software

He added,