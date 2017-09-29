Isle of Wight council want your help shaping the future of Newport Harbour

The council say that as well as creating a destination for the Isle of Wight’s County Town, the redevelopment will generate the income required to keep the harbour operating for all those who use it.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Newport Harbour drawings

The council share this latest news. Ed

What will Newport Harbour look like in ten years’ time; a vibrant, energetic area, sympathetic to its heritage and ecology?

If you have ideas, then now is the time to share them.

‘Postcard from the future’
Join the regeneration team on 6 October 2017 (10.30am-4pm) to discuss your ideas and write a ‘postcard from the future’ of what you would like to have experienced on a day trip to the area.

Or add your thoughts to our ‘big ideas wall’ which asks: ‘what’s unique and special about Newport Harbour?’

Huge potential for regeneration
Cllr Wayne Whittle, Cabinet member for regeneration and business development, said:

“As one of our key regeneration sites the harbour has huge potential to bolster the Island’s economy while creating a really exciting new development for Newport and the Island. It is probably the last remaining undeveloped town centre harbour in the South of England; a unique site that deserves to be opened up and shared with residents and tourists alike. The regeneration project is an essential way to preserve the harbour’s original and necessary infrastructure.

“The harbour is already becoming a vibrant destination for the Island, with the popular, and ever expanding weekly I Love Wight street food market on the harbourside, with more events and activity planned in the coming months.”

Public meetings
This is the first of a string of the public engagement events intended to shape the masterplan for Newport Harbour.

The ideas and questions collated during engagement events, will seek to inspire the masterplan architects while firmly addressing local ambitions and aspirations. The masterplan will then aid future planning applications for the Newport Harbour area.

Councillor Whittle continued:

“We have done some initial thinking about how to create a viable development but we need your ideas and suggestions to really make the harbour come alive.”

Image: © Isle of Wight Council – concept design for illustrative purposes only

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 29th September, 2017 8:00am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fFY

Filed under: Business, Central Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Newport

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

1 Comment

  1. YJC


    29.Sep.2017 8:41am

    I’ve always thought that Newport Harbour and Quay is a missed opportunity. Lets get ideas flowing. Many quay areas in the country are thriving, bustling areas. Coffee shops, musuems, art galleries, little shops (independent would be nice), meeting places to sit and have a break from work etc etc. It could be brilliant!

    Report comment

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*