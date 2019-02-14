Isle of Wight council ‘welcome interest’ in new waste treatment facility

OnTheWight ran a reader’s letter last week which called for greater transparency over the new waste treatment facility at Forest Park, Newport.

The letter posed four questions which the Isle of Wight council have now provided answers to (background on the plant)

Q. How will the Energy Recovery Facility at Forest Road work?

The energy recovery facility will incinerate up to 40,000 tonnes per annum of non-recyclable black bag waste, with the resultant heat used to power a steam driven turbine, which will produce the electricity to run the plant. Recyclable materials will be sorted and graded on site for sale to the onward market.

Q. What air pollution risks will there be and how will emissions be monitored?

The operation of the facility is regulated and monitored via a permit issued by the Environment Agency and this sets the limits and controls for emissions to ensure that potential adverse impacts are prevented.

Q. How many hours per day will the incinerator run?

The plant will operate up to 24 hours per day, as the previous plant did.

Q. Will there be a chimney and will there be a smell?

The site includes a chimney, again requiring a permit from the Environment Agency. An odour management plan will be in place.

IWC: Environmental forums

A council spokesperson said:

“We welcome the interest in the Forest Park site and we plan to issue an update on the progress of the facility in the coming weeks. “Updates on the Forest Park development are regularly given at both the council’s community waste forum and the separate plastic and environment forum.”

Anyone interested in attending the plastic and environment forum can email waste.contract@iow.gov.uk

Find out more

The council say that all information relating to Forest Park is available on their Website and the updated emissions and air quality statements submitted to the Environment Agency can be found via the EA Website.