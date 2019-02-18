Isle of Wight councillor announces intention to stand for Parliament

The independent Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Cllr Karl Love has announced today his intention to stand for as an Independent parliamentary candidate in the next general election.
Karl said,
“Being an independent gives you the freedom to represent your own communities as they would wish and not be governed by party politics.
“It allows me the freedom to represent the interests of the people and town community.”
Spurred on by Labour Party split
Explaining that the decision to announce his intentions publicly came after seven Labour Party MPs split from the Party, Karl said,
“Hearing this news today, I have decided to stand for Parliament – something which I feel I can do positively for our Island, Putting People First.
“I’m not associated with any party or in any contact with the New Independent Group formed today.”
Something new to Island politics
Keen to hear the views of Islanders, Karl went on to say,
“I welcome your thoughts for our Island’s future and I will always try my best for our community. I’m passionate about what I believe in and this is what I think our Island needs.
“I have felt for sometime and been encouraged by others that I can bring something new to Island politics.
“Of course it’s a huge decision for me to take both personally and financially and overturning a big Tory majority will be testing, but I do feel I have something fresh to offer and I would not do this if I didn’t think I could achieve it.”
By Sally Perry
