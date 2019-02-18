Isle of Wight councillor announces intention to stand for Parliament

The Isle of Wight councillor says that he’ll bring something new to politics and that his passion for the Island means he’ll always try his best for the community.

The independent Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Cllr Karl Love has announced today his intention to stand for as an Independent parliamentary candidate in the next general election.

Karl said,

“Being an independent gives you the freedom to represent your own communities as they would wish and not be governed by party politics.

“It allows me the freedom to represent the interests of the people and town community.”

Spurred on by Labour Party split
Explaining that the decision to announce his intentions publicly came after seven Labour Party MPs split from the Party, Karl said,

“Hearing this news today, I have decided to stand for Parliament – something which I feel I can do positively for our Island, Putting People First.

“I’m not associated with any party or in any contact with the New Independent Group formed today.”

Something new to Island politics
Keen to hear the views of Islanders, Karl went on to say,

“I welcome your thoughts for our Island’s future and I will always try my best for our community. I’m passionate about what I believe in and this is what I think our Island needs.

“I have felt for sometime and been encouraged by others that I can bring something new to Island politics.

“Of course it’s a huge decision for me to take both personally and financially and overturning a big Tory majority will be testing, but I do feel I have something fresh to offer and I would not do this if I didn’t think I could achieve it.”

Monday, 18th February, 2019 1:00pm

By

4 Comments on "Isle of Wight councillor announces intention to stand for Parliament"

Geoff Brodie

Dear, oh dear, Karl. Save your money. You will just add to the pile of independent lost deposits – Julie Jones-Evans (2017), Ian Stephens (2015), Edward Corby (2005), David Holmes (2001), Harry Rees (1997)…

Getting elected to the IW Council as an independent is very different to a General Election

18, February 2019 1:56 pm
Another Perspective

Well meaning, but deluded, and not helpful in changing the current order

18, February 2019 2:07 pm
holdmyheadinmyhands

Didn’t he have the worse attendence figures at county hall ? Seriously ……

18, February 2019 1:32 pm
peterj
A cursory glance at the attendance records on the Council shows that is clearly not the case. He has only missed 1 out of the last 7 full council meetings, whereas Julia Baker-Smith has missed 3. It’s a bad idea for other reasons. Not least that he has literally no chance of being elected whatsoever and will only serve to split the non-Tory vote further. We need… Read more »
18, February 2019 2:03 pm
