Isle of Wight councillors to quiz health bosses

Health bosses will be questioned by councillors next week about the significant issues facing the trust.

At the beginning of March, a CQC warning notice was issued to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust after inspectors found a shortage of nurses, lack of space and up to 15 hour waiting times in the emergency department.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) also found a shortage of quality nurses, patients left in corridors and a lack of face-to-face assessment during a surprise inspection in January.

The trust was also placed in financial special measures due to an increased deficit of £13 million, after NHS Improvement announced bosses had not been able to sufficiently explain the deterioration or how the multi-million pound increase in debt would be addressed.

Policy and scrutiny committee

Now, health bosses have been invited to speak to the Isle of Wight Council’s policy and scrutiny committee for adult social care and health.

The trust will give an overview of the actions taken to address these two issues, and discuss what support can be provided by the council to assist in the delivery of any of any improvements.

The meeting takes place at County Hall next Monday, at 5pm.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: simonhaytack under CC BY 2.0