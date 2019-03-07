Special measures team called in to monitor finances of Isle of Wight NHS Trust

Maggie Oldham, Chief Executive of the Isle of Wight NHS Trust explains the worsening financial deficit at the Trust and why they have been forced into working with the NHS Improvement Financial Special Measures team to ensure clinical services become financially sustainable.
She said,
“Like many NHS organisations the IOW NHS Trust has for some time had a worsening financial deficit. This is because we have invested in necessary improvements, and have cared for an increased numbers of patients.
“Our costs have risen significantly, and we have not been able to deliver all the efficiency savings that we hoped to. Some of this is due to the specific costs related to our Island situation. Particularly the difficulty of recruiting enough permanent staff, which has resulted in us spending more on temporary staffing fees.”
Community and Mental Health services need more development
She went on to say,
“We also recognise that we need to continue to develop alternatives to treating people in hospital. Our Community and Mental Health services need more development. This will ensure that patients and service users are supported with a range of suitable care options tailored to their needs.
“We are working in partnership as a Health and Social Care System to plan and deliver improvements together, that will provide us with clinically sustainable services.
“Working with NHS Improvement Financial Special Measures team, will provide us with additional focus and support to ensure that our clinical services are also financially sustainable.”
Thursday, 7th March, 2019 12:02am
By Sally Perry
