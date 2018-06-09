Isle of Wight Council’s director of children’s services awarded OBE

The Isle of Wight Council’s director of children’s services, Steve Crocker, has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours (9 June).

Welcoming the news, the leader of the Isle of Wight Council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said:

“I am delighted that Steve has been recognised for his dedication to children’s services. Having worked with Steve over the past year, I have always been very impressed with his attitude and commitment to achieving the very best outcomes for local children. My heartiest congratulations to him for this well-deserved honour. “We are extremely proud of Steve and the role he performs in leading the Island’s children’s services, equal to this is his leadership of children’s services in Hampshire, our strategic partner.”

Brading: Steve is “highly respected nationally”

Cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Paul Brading, said:

“I am so pleased Steve has been duly recognised for the enormous contribution he has made to leading the consistent improvement of outcomes for children in the two authority areas. “He is also highly respected nationally and is regularly consulted for his views by the Department for Education.”

Crocker: “An amazing surprise”

Commenting on the announcement, Steve Crocker said:

“This was wholly unexpected and an amazing surprise and privilege. One thing I would like to make clear is that I very much see this honour as recognition of all the fantastic work that my colleagues in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight do every day.”

Queen’s Honours: Special recognition

The Queen’s Honours recognises people who have made achievements in public life and committed themselves to serving and helping Britain, making life better for other people.

The OBE awarded to Steve Crocker is in special recognition for services to children in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight.

In addition to his wide range of responsibilities, which include education, and the safeguarding of the Isle of Wight and Hampshire’s most vulnerable children, Mr Crocker plays a leading role in the improvement of children’s services in other local authorities such as Torbay and more recently Buckinghamshire amongst others.

A key influencer

He is also a key influencer nationally, being called upon regularly to contribute to the shaping of policy on areas such as adoption, social work reform and innovation at national level.

Mr Crocker also chairs the Standards, Performance and Inspection Policy Committee for the Association of Directors of Children’s Services.

