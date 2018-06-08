Isle of Wight’s best value lunch? Seaview Hotel hard to beat

A couple of weeks ago Seaview Hotel invited OnTheWight in to test out their new lunch menu.

Knowing the restaurant has been awarded 2 AA Rosettes and also holds a Michelin Bib Gourmand for creative, affordable food – we were more than happy to oblige.

Modern British with a local twist

The restaurant creates Modern British dishes with their own Isle of Wight twist – and as the lunch menu offers three options for each of the courses, you don’t have to worry about making difficult choices.

Starters

Two of us chose the charred soused red mullet, served with grapefruit, cucumber and mint salsa, with a pink grapefruit gel (pictured below) to start.

The fish was cooked perfectly and the combination of the cucumber and mint, with the sharpness of the grapefruit cutting through it, made for a refreshing and vibrant start to the meal.

The chicken and tarragon terrine (pictured below) with toasted brioche and hazelnut mayonnaise was also selected. Another winner – the brioche was incredibly light and the hazelnut mayo worked really well with the delicious terrine.

Mains

All three mains on offer sounded amazing, but we held back on the hand-rolled linguini with morel cream, asparagus, pea and morel mushroom with Isle of Wight blue cheese and herb oil, instead opting for the pan-seared cod (pictured below), served on a bed of risotto nero, piquillo pepper salsa, salt and pepper squid with parsley oil.

The combination of flavours and variety of textures worked really well together, with a highly-satisfying heft being added by the risotto nero.

We also tried the corn-fed chicken breast (pictured below) sitting on charred and braised Jerusalem artichoke, with purple sprouting broccoli, gremolata and chicken jus.

The chicken was succulent and full of flavour, whilst the Jerusalem artichokes provided a nutty alternative to potatoes. Despite the name, Jerusalem artichokes aren’t artichokes at all, but in fact the root of a sunflower plant. We love them, so it was great to see them on the menu.

We hadn’t come across the term ‘gremolata’ before, but thanks to the Internet, we quickly discovered it referred to the totally delicious chopped herb condiment dotted around the dish. A perfect addition.

Dessert

Who can resist dessert when it’s included in the price and of such high quality? Rather than have to choose we went for all three, starting with the vanilla brulee and shortbread biscuits.

This was one of the most toothsome brulees we’ve ever had, and we’ve had a few in our time. Full of flavour, but not overpowering, set to perfection with the traditional burnt caramel topping.

The white chocolate panna cotta, ginger sponge and coconut with mango sorbet was another hit. Delicate flavours combined with the freshness of the sorbet worked a treat.

And finally onto the Chocolate Delice, served with candied kumquat, orange almond sponge and blood orange sorbet. Wow! What a fantastic combination of flavours, rich chocolate that melts in the mouth, picked up by zestiness of the orange sorbet. A great ending to the meal.

Great service

Our food was elegantly-prepared by sous chef, Bryn Edwards and his team, with the ever-attentive General Manager, Philip Wilson, regularly checking in with us to make sure everything was as it should be.

We were served by Steve Henley, who made great recommendations, was perceptive to when we needed his attention and provided a professional and friendly service.

Three exceptional courses for just £18

The price for the exceptional three courses we’d eaten? Almost unbelievably, only £18, Monday to Saturday.

In short, spectacular value that puts Seaview Hotel securely in the higher echelons for the award for ‘best value lunch menu’ on the Isle of Wight – and beyond.

Highly recommended.

What’s even more surprising – given the outstanding quality of food and surroundings – is that you only have to add another £10 to enjoy the dinner menu.

Where and when

Lunch is served at Seaview Hotel between 12pm – 2.30pm. Dinner is 6pm – 9pm.

High St, Seaview PO34 5EX

Tel: (01983) 612711

Website: www.seaviewhotel.co.uk

Twitter: @seaviewhotel

Our thanks to the Seaview Hotel for sponsoring this feature. Please support them, as they and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free.

