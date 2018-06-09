Islanders named in Queen’s Birthday Honours List

It’s that time of the year when Islanders who have been named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List are congratulated.

84 year old Ken Hicks from Bembridge (pictured), has been awarded an MBE (Most Excellent Order of the British Empire). Ken’s been involved in many widespread activities on the Isle of Wight for over 27 years

Since 1970 he has been involved in the Isle of Wight Historical Association, serving as Chair from 2003 to 2008 before becoming Life President from 2016. During his period in office, the number of members rose from 128 to over 200 with the Isle of Wight branch becoming one of the most successful branches of the Historical Association.

Active fundraiser

He also ran some popular fundraising events in order to raise money for various causes, including a summer evening party.

Notably, he raised £40,000 to support archaeological digs at the Brading Roman Villa, as well as fundraising millions of pounds for the Isle of Wight overall.

As Director of the Isle of Wight Credit Union from 2007-2008, he steered the company through the financial crash. His passion for history and fundraising has made a huge impact to the Island community.

Congratulations are also in order to Dr James Dearden of Bembridge, was also awarded an MBE for his services.

OBE for services to children

The Isle of Wight council’s director of Children’s Services, Steve Crocker, was also awarded and OBE in special recognition for services to children in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight.

Knighthood

After twelve years as Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight, Major General M S White CB CBE JP will be able to add KCVO to the list of letters at the end of his name as he becomes a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in recognition of his services to the monarchy.

Born, raised and educated on the Island, Major General White had an Army career spanning almost 40 years and has been Lord Lieutenant of the Isle of Wight since 2006.